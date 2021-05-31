5-year-old boy found safe day after going missing on dirt bike in Mojave Desert, authorities say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10668127" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 58-year-old hiker was spent five days lost in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest was airlifted to safety, culminating a massive search effort, sheriff's officials announced.

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-year-old boy was found safe the day after he rode off on his dirt bike near an off-road recreation area in Lucerne Valley, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.Otto Dahl's parents reported him missing about 3:30 p.m. Sunday after he rode away from their campsite in an off-road vehicle area near Cougar Buttes, authorities said in a news release. He had no food, water or a cellphone with him.Sheriff's detectives and deputies launched a search-and-rescue operation, assisted by the sheriff's and California Highway Patrol's aviation divisions.Otto was found safe early Monday morning. Lee Bower, a member of the High Desert 4x4 Recovery team, snapped a photo of himself with the boy captioned: "Found him. Waiting for (Search and Rescue) to arrive."Other photos provided by Bower showed the boy drinking from a water bottle as he stood near his blue and white Yamaha motorcycle.Otto was later reunited with his family, the Sheriff's Departments said.