5-year-old boy found safe day after going missing on dirt bike in Mojave Desert, authorities say

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-year-old boy was found safe the day after he rode off on his dirt bike near an off-road recreation area in Lucerne Valley, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

Otto Dahl's parents reported him missing about 3:30 p.m. Sunday after he rode away from their campsite in an off-road vehicle area near Cougar Buttes, authorities said in a news release. He had no food, water or a cellphone with him.

Sheriff's detectives and deputies launched a search-and-rescue operation, assisted by the sheriff's and California Highway Patrol's aviation divisions.

Otto was found safe early Monday morning. Lee Bower, a member of the High Desert 4x4 Recovery team, snapped a photo of himself with the boy captioned: "Found him. Waiting for (Search and Rescue) to arrive."

Other photos provided by Bower showed the boy drinking from a water bottle as he stood near his blue and white Yamaha motorcycle.

Otto was later reunited with his family, the Sheriff's Departments said.
