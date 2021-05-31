5-year-old boy found safe day after going missing on dirt bike in Mojave Desert, authorities say

Otto Dahl's parents reported him missing about 3:30 p.m. Sunday after he rode away from their campsite in an off-road vehicle area near Cougar Buttes, authorities said in a news release. He had no food, water or a cellphone with him.
Sheriff's detectives and deputies launched a search-and-rescue operation, assisted by the sheriff's and California Highway Patrol's aviation divisions.
Otto was found safe early Monday morning. Lee Bower, a member of the High Desert 4x4 Recovery team, snapped a photo of himself with the boy captioned: "Found him. Waiting for (Search and Rescue) to arrive."
Other photos provided by Bower showed the boy drinking from a water bottle as he stood near his blue and white Yamaha motorcycle.
Otto was later reunited with his family, the Sheriff's Departments said.