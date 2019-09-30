LA Rams take first loss of the season against Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they held on for wild win

The Rams were looking to avoid a fourth straight slow start as they hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.They had only scored 6 points in the first quarter all season and Sunday wasn't any better.Tampa Bay took an early 21-0 lead, thanks in large part to two interceptions thrown by Rams quarterback Jared Goff.It took until the end of the first half for the Rams to finally get on the scoreboard. With three minutes left in the half, Rams running back Todd Gurley powered the ball in from 13 yards out to bring the Rams back into contention.They went into the locker room trailing 28-17 at halftime.In the second half, the wild and unpredictable game continued.The Bucs added another two quick touchdowns to lead 45-27 into the 4th quarter.With the game looking to be cemented in Tampa Bay's favor, the Rams fought back.They trailed 45-34 with just eight minutes left, but then Marcus Peters pops up and gets a pick six, bringing the rams within four points.Unfortunately, they then failed on the 2-point conversion, keeping the deficit at four points.The Bucs piled on the misery late on.With just a minute left in the game and the Rams pushing for the tying touchdown, Jared Goff got stripped, and former Ram Ndamukong Suh returns the fumble 37 yards for the game-winning touchdown.The Buccaneers held on for the wild 55-40 win, and handed the Rams their first loss of the season.