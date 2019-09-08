Sports

Chargers fend off Colts comeback with 30-24 overtime win in season opener

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scores against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Philip Rivers threw for three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers opened their season with a 30-24 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.

With star running back Melvin Gordon still holding out, Austin Ekeler caught two touchdowns and ran in a third in overtime to seal the victory in Carson.

The Chargers had led throughout, but Indianapolis mounted a comeback in the last minute of regulation, with T.Y. Hilton catching a short pass and diving into the pylon to make the score 24-22. The two-point conversion was good as Maylor Mack smashed his way through the pile to even up the game for the first time at the 0:38 mark.

But in overtime, the Chargers won the coin toss and Rivers drove down the field, ending it with a handoff to Ekeler for the 7-yard TD.

For Rivers, it was his 209th straight start, passing Peyton Manning for third-longest streak among quarterbacks.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscarsonnflfootballlos angeles chargersindianapolis colts
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
24-year-old Texas father on life support after vaping
Sister of LA Clippers star suspect in Temecula murder
It's Hug Your Hound Day
L.A. Rams beat Carolina Panthers 30-27 in season opener
Lithium batteries may have caused fatal boat fire, diver says
Ex-SC Gov. Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in primary
Show More
Riverside brush fire near Sycamore Cyn at 40% containment
South LA church helps homeless register to vote
Group of faithful ended 60-mile pilgrimage for immigrants
LAPD officer accused of repeatedly beating, severely injuring girlfriend
P-61, freeway-crossing mountain lion, fatally struck on Sepulveda Pass
More TOP STORIES News