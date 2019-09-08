Chargers fend off Colts comeback with 30-24 overtime win in season opener

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Philip Rivers threw for three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers opened their season with a 30-24 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.With star running back Melvin Gordon still holding out, Austin Ekeler caught two touchdowns and ran in a third in overtime to seal the victory in Carson.The Chargers had led throughout, but Indianapolis mounted a comeback in the last minute of regulation, with T.Y. Hilton catching a short pass and diving into the pylon to make the score 24-22. The two-point conversion was good as Maylor Mack smashed his way through the pile to even up the game for the first time at the 0:38 mark.But in overtime, the Chargers won the coin toss and Rivers drove down the field, ending it with a handoff to Ekeler for the 7-yard TD.For Rivers, it was his 209th straight start, passing Peyton Manning for third-longest streak among quarterbacks.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.