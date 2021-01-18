Sports

Chargers hire Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley as head coach

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers have found a new head coach and he doesn't even have to change addresses.

The team has picked Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to run the franchise.

This past season with the Rams, Staley ran the top-ranked defense in the NFL behind star defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

He'll take over a Chargers team with a lot of promise and stars on both sides of the ball.
Staley is just 38 and spent previous seasons coaching with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.

He will be formally introduced at a news conference on Thursday.

"It's not just that Brandon possesses a tremendous football mind that makes him the ideal head coach to lead our team forward," general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. "It's that he excels in the ability to effectively tailor, apply and communicate his concepts to players.

"It's clear that Brandon will not be outworked. He's the football equivalent of a gym rat, and that has earned him the universal respect of the players he has coached throughout his journey."
