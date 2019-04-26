NFL Draft 2019: Thousands attending LA Chargers party in Santa Monica as teams make picks

And fans of the Los Angeles Chargers are coming together for a draft-watching party at the Santa Monica Pier.
Some 16,000 people RSVP'd for the event, which will feature current Chargers as well as team legends like running back LaDainian Tomlinson. Live bands will perform and food will be available, as well as some gift giveaways.
The Chargers will get the 28th pick in the first round and are hoping to build on the success of last year's 12-4 finish.
ABC7 sports reporter Ashley Brewer will co-host the festivities.
