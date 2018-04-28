NFL DRAFT

Chargers stay defensive with Nwosu and Jones; Rams finally make first draft pick

Uchenna Nwosu was thrilled to be able to complete that feat Friday night after getting drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers, who play their home games in his hometown. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KABC) --
The day after choosing the best available player with their first-round NFL draft pick, the Chargers on Friday filled needs in their defensive front seven, selecting USC Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu in the second round (48th overall) and North Carolina State defensive tackle Justin Jones in the third round (84th overall).

Nwosu, a Narbonne High School alum, is an athletic outside linebacker listed at 6 feet 2 inches, 251 pounds, and has a 40-yard-dash time of 4.65 seconds.

Jones is a 6-foot 3-inch, 309-pound run-stuffer. He benched 225 pounds 24 times at the NFL combine.

As for the Rams, they didn't have a pick in the first two rounds. Then in the third round, they traded down from 87th to 89th. Their first pick in this year's draft was TCU offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom.

Noteboom is big and athletic: 6 feet 5 inches, 309 pounds, and was clocked in the 40-yard dash at 4.9 seconds.

The NFL draft concludes on Saturday. The Chargers have one pick each in rounds four through seven, while the Rams have three picks in the fourth round and five picks in the sixth round.
