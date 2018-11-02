EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4597444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dodger fans are hoping next year will be their year, but what they really want to know is whether Clayton Kershaw will remain with the team for another season.

Clayton Kershaw has signed a three-year, $93 million contract extension with the Dodgers, a source confirmed to ESPN.Kershaw had until Wednesday night to decide whether to opt out of the last two years of his $65 million Dodgers contract, but he and the team agreed to extend the deadline until Friday.The now-30-year-old Kershaw was drafted by the Dodgers out of high school in 2006 as the seventh overall pick.The left-hander has won three Cy Young Awards and a National League MVP and is seen as possibly the best pitcher of his generation.But as good as he's been in the regular season, he's struggled in the postseason.In the postseason, Kershaw is 9-10 with a 4.32 ERA.In two straight World Series, he's 1-2 with an ERA of 5.40. Four of his six postseason starts in elimination games have ended in losses, including Sunday's 5-1 defeat.The Associated Press contributed to this report.