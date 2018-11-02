SPORTS

Clayton Kershaw contract: Pitcher signs 3-year, $93 million contract extension with Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during Game 1 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Clayton Kershaw has signed a three-year, $93 million contract extension with the Dodgers, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Kershaw had until Wednesday night to decide whether to opt out of the last two years of his $65 million Dodgers contract, but he and the team agreed to extend the deadline until Friday.

The now-30-year-old Kershaw was drafted by the Dodgers out of high school in 2006 as the seventh overall pick.

The left-hander has won three Cy Young Awards and a National League MVP and is seen as possibly the best pitcher of his generation.

EMBED More News Videos

Dodger fans are hoping next year will be their year, but what they really want to know is whether Clayton Kershaw will remain with the team for another season.



But as good as he's been in the regular season, he's struggled in the postseason.

In the postseason, Kershaw is 9-10 with a 4.32 ERA.

In two straight World Series, he's 1-2 with an ERA of 5.40. Four of his six postseason starts in elimination games have ended in losses, including Sunday's 5-1 defeat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersMLBLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Sources: Luke Walton takes heat from Magic Johnson for Lakers' start
After Magic Johnson critique, Luke Walton cites 'great relationship' with Lakers
UCLA's Cody Riley hurts jaw in practice, to miss at least three weeks
Clayton Kershaw agrees to 3-year, $93 million deal to stay with Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
Fontana stabbing: Slain 3-year-old identified by family
2 people, dog found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire
Fullerton police chief resigns amid concert altercation investigation
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Queen Mary shuttle ride leaves passengers climbing out of windows
NYPD: No evidence of a crime in case of duct-taped sisters
4 killed in fiery crash on 5 Fwy in Santa Clarita
LA sex assault suspect wanted by FBI spotted in South Carolina
Show More
Day before Thanksgiving will be busiest day at LAX
CA attorney general tells voters to know their rights come Election Day
Woman missing after going viral in apartment confrontation video
Sabrina Olivarez of Chino Hills wins ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
OC community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
More News