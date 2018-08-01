SPORTS
espn

Clippers hire Rex Kalamian, Casey Hill as assistants

LOS ANGELES -- TheClippershave hired Rex Kalamian as an assistant on coach Doc Rivers' staff, bringing him back for a second stint with the team.

He spent the last three seasons as an assistant with Toronto, which didn't promote him when coach Dwane Casey was fired.

Kalamian worked in various jobs for the Clippers from 1992-95 and then was an assistant from 1995-2003.

He has also worked in Oklahoma City, Sacramento, Minnesota and Denver, and was a West Coast scout for Philadelphia for one season. Before joining the NBA, Kalamian was an assistant at his alma mater, East Los Angeles College, for two years.

The Clippers also named Casey Hill as an assistant on Rivers' staff. He had been head coach of the team's G League entry in Ontario, California. Hill will be replaced by Brian Adams.

Natalie Nakase was named to the Clippers' player development staff after six years with the club, including one year as an assistant with the Ontario team.
Related Topics:
sportsespncasey hillnatalie nakaserex kalamianla clippersnba
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Rays look to continue home surge vs. Angels
Adames, Bauers homer for Rays in 7-2 win over Angels
Streaking Lynx visit slumping Sparks
Nneka Ogwumike back with Sparks after mystery illness
More Sports
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in connection to Gardena, Lynwood murders
Hemet WWII veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal
2 arrested for stealing thousands of items from Valley cars
Demand for crossover SUVs continues to grow
Accused NYC killer caught in NoHo says he hears voices in his head
Estranged husband, wife dead in Arcadia murder-suicide
LA begins licensing marijuana growers after long delay
Residents fight to keep trees on Hollywood street
Show More
Fontana police hoping new video leads to car vandalism suspects
Sexual harassment settlement reached with company Alorica
Chatsworth businesses terrorized by area transients
Cellphone footage shows Mexico plane crash chaos
Immigrants at Victorville detention center sue over facility conditions
More News