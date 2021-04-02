Dodger fans who hike look forward to reuniting when permitted

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers Blue Hiking Crew, a group of Dodger fans and avid hikers, are ready for baseball season.
The group has been hitting the trails since 2016. They sport blue gear for their home team.
"It makes me feel like I am representing not just the Dodgers, but also the hiking community," said Anjelica Avella, part of the hiking group.
Before COVID-19, the blue army of hikers were on Los Angeles trails together about three times a year - before opening day, during the season and at the end of it.
"It's just good to see other people on the trails. No matter where you come from, everybody comes together," said Louie Romero, part of the hiking group. "It's all about the Dodgers, you know, and then to support one another and support our team."
But 2020 hikes were canceled because of the pandemic. And now they're looking at what will happen this year.
"I may wait until next season," said Carlos Berruz, organizer of the Dodgers Blue Hiking Crew. "It hurts me inside because I'm eager to get back out there. Dodgers won the World Series. I mean, we've been waiting to host the World Series victory."
Some hikers have been hitting the trails while still showing love for the boys in blue but in small groups with their loved ones.
"Recently we had up to like, maybe like six people with us. And it was at distance and everybody had a mask on," said Romero.
Organizers said they hope to be back on the trails as a big group in 2022.
"The more people getting vaccinated, the better. You know, I'm waiting to get mine. And, and hopefully, you know, I don't know if we're going to do anything at such a large scale. Maybe we'll start off small and then eventually, you know, maybe we can do something that way," said Berruz.
The Dodgers Blue Hiking Crew last hiked together in 2019, and there were about 300 hikers at Griffith Park.
