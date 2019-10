LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Before the first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Friday, fans can expect a home run of sorts from 9-year-old Madison Baez, whose stunning vocals have earned her the unofficial title of "Anthem Girl."The Orange County native is set to belt out The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of Game 2 of the National League Division Series , with the Boys in Blue taking on the Washington Nationals.Madison has already brought down the house for the Rams, Lakers and Galaxy."I feel really nervous and excited," she told ABC7. "But right when I get the mic in my hands I'm like, 'Wait a second, Maddie, you got this! Let's do this!'"And then I sing it and ... yeah," she added.