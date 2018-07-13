SPORTS

Dodgers' Chase Utley announces plan to retire at end of 2018 season

Chase Utley plans to play out the rest of this season, but he will not return in 2019, which would be the second year of a two-year, $2-million contract with the Dodgers. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley announced his plan to retire at the end of the 2018 season during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Utley, 39, plans to play out the rest of this season, but he will not return in 2019, which would be the second year of a two-year, $2-million contract.

"The hair's going grey," Utley said. "There's a lot of things letting me know it's time. Obviously, the main reason is I just want to spend more time with my family."

Utley has played in 57 games (30 starts) this season with the Dodgers, batting .231 with 1 home run and 14 RBIs in 147 plate appearances.

A six-time All-Star across 16 major league seasons, Utley achieved the bulk of his success with the Philadelphia Phillies, making five All-Star teams and winning four Silver Slugger awards between 2006 and 2010. He's a career .276 hitter with 259 major league home runs.

Utley said that he wanted to announce the decision before the Dodgers traveled to Philadelphia for a series against the Phillies July 23-25.

The Phillies traded Utley to the Dodgers in August 2015 for minor leaguers Darnell Sweeney and John Richy. Utley is the latest member of the Phillies' 2008 World Series championship team to announce his retirement.

"I've enjoyed every second I've been over here," Utley said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballLos Angeles Dodgerschase utleyretirementespnchase utleymlblos angeles dodgersLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Turner to make season debut for Tigers at Angels
With bat and glove, Simmons leads Angels past Tigers 6-2
LeBron James adds Showtime documentary to TV portfolio
No setbacks in throwing for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Scioscia says
Dodgers' Corey Seager to undergo surgery on ailing hip
More Sports
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News