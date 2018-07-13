Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley announced his plan to retire at the end of the 2018 season during a press conference Friday afternoon.Utley, 39, plans to play out the rest of this season, but he will not return in 2019, which would be the second year of a two-year, $2-million contract."The hair's going grey," Utley said. "There's a lot of things letting me know it's time. Obviously, the main reason is I just want to spend more time with my family."Utley has played in 57 games (30 starts) this season with the Dodgers, batting .231 with 1 home run and 14 RBIs in 147 plate appearances.A six-time All-Star across 16 major league seasons, Utley achieved the bulk of his success with the Philadelphia Phillies, making five All-Star teams and winning four Silver Slugger awards between 2006 and 2010. He's a career .276 hitter with 259 major league home runs.Utley said that he wanted to announce the decision before the Dodgers traveled to Philadelphia for a series against the Phillies July 23-25.The Phillies traded Utley to the Dodgers in August 2015 for minor leaguers Darnell Sweeney and John Richy. Utley is the latest member of the Phillies' 2008 World Series championship team to announce his retirement."I've enjoyed every second I've been over here," Utley said.