Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in Orange County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers legend and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda is hospitalized in intensive care in Orange County, the team announced Sunday.The Dodgers tweeted that Lasorda, 93, is "resting comfortably.""The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the tweet said.The tweet did not detail why Lasorda was hospitalized."Sending my best wishes to Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda and joining fans and Angelenos all across our city in wishing him a quick recovery," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.Lasorda attended Game 6 of this year's World Series, which saw the Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch their first title since 1988.Lasorda managed the team for 20 seasons from 1976 to 1996, guiding the Dodgers to two World Series championships in 1981 and 1988. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997.He suffered a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the team the following month. He has remained with the organization as a special adviser to the chairman.