Dodgers' lineup flip not a flop against Mariners

When Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to flip the Nos. 2/3 hitters in his batting order, it was anything but a flop.
Justin Turner, in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak that has raised his average from .259 to .294, moved up to the second slot formerly occupied by Corey Seager, who is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Manny Machado, acquired from Baltimore at the All-Star break, took over the third spot.
"We acquired Manny to be a middle-of-the-order damage guy," Turner told MLB.com. "The way our front office and (manager Dave Roberts) had put the lineup together the last few years, Seager in the two-hole, they just kind of put him there in that spot. I'm comfortable either spot and when (Roberts) said he was going to hit me second and Manny third, I said, 'That's awesome.' Doesn't bother me one bit."
Machado hit two home runs in an 11-1 victory Friday night in the series opener in Seattle.
"Manny really had a big night -- a couple of homers -- and J.T. continues to stay on fire," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
That doubled Machado's home-run total since moving to Los Angeles.
"If a pitcher makes a mistake, I'll do some damage," Machado told MLB.com. "Since I got here I've told Doc (Roberts), whatever you need me to do. Finally, I just locked myself in to what got me here. When you have J.T. hitting in front of you, he's a guy that's going to see pitches, get on base, drive the ball. It makes it a lot easier for me to go up there and do what I need."
Turner hit a solo homer that sparked a late rally Saturday night before the Mariners won 5-4 in 10 innings on a bases-loaded balk.
"Balk-off victory, you don't see that every night at the ballpark," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.
Turner, who missed the first month-and-a-half of the season with a broken wrist and has struggled through an adductor strain in the second half, credited his turnaround to opening his stance after a session in the batting cage a couple of weeks ago.
"I hit early in BP in Oakland and it just didn't feel right," Turner said. "There's a drill we do to open up the stance and I tried it. It felt really good, and I just decided to open up and it felt real good that first game and it has ever since."
Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw (5-5, 2.47 ERA) is scheduled to face Seattle lefty Roenis Elias (2-0, 2.88) in the rubber game of the series. Kershaw is 2-0 with a 3.46 ERA in two career starts against the Mariners, while Elias will be making his first appearance against the Dodgers.
Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager made his parents proud Saturday, hitting a three-run homer in the first inning and was at the plate for the decisive balk.
The Seagers have had this series circled on the calendar since the 2018 schedule came out, as it was supposed to be the first meeting in the major leagues between the brothers.
Despite Corey being out, their parents still made the trip to Seattle. Mother Jody wore a split Mariners-Dodgers jersey with Seager stitched on the back.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbseattle marinerslos angeles dodgers
sportsespnmlbseattle marinerslos angeles dodgers