The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-handed starter Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list with left adductor tendinitis.
Lefty reliever Zac Rosscup was activated off the DL.
Right-hander Ross Stripling, recently demoted to the bullpen, will return to the rotation in Colorado on Thursday or Friday.
In 22 starts this season, Wood is 7-6 with a 3.58 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings.
Rosscup has appeared in four games for the Dodgers this season.
Dodgers starter Alex Wood on DL due to adductor tendinitis
SPORTS
More Sports
Top Stories
More News