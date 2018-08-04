SPORTS
espn

Dodgers starter Alex Wood on DL due to adductor tendinitis

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed left-handed starter Alex Wood on the 10-day disabled list with left adductor tendinitis.

Lefty reliever Zac Rosscup was activated off the DL.

Right-hander Ross Stripling, recently demoted to the bullpen, will return to the rotation in Colorado on Thursday or Friday.

In 22 starts this season, Wood is 7-6 with a 3.58 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings.

Rosscup has appeared in four games for the Dodgers this season.
