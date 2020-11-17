Dodgers to host drive-thru holiday festival at Dodger Stadium

The team is hosting a drive-thru holiday festival starting Nov. 27!
According to the team's website, the event with be complete with "a light show, LED video displays, fake snow and interactive displays honoring the Dodgers World Championship and celebrating the holidays."
RELATED: World Series 2020: Dodgers announce delay of official public celebration due to coronavirus pandemic
During the event, guests must stay in their vehicles at all times, not exceed a driving speed of more than 5 MPH and wear a face covering if their vehicle's windows are rolled down.
Tickets start at $55 per vehicle and go on sale Tuesday. They must be purchased in advance from the Dodgers' website.
The festival will be open every night from Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve from 5-11pm.