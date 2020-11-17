Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers to host drive-thru holiday festival at Dodger Stadium

Tickets start at $55 per vehicle and must be purchased in advance.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers are turning Chavez Ravine into a winter wonderland for the holidays.

The team is hosting a drive-thru holiday festival starting Nov. 27!

According to the team's website, the event with be complete with "a light show, LED video displays, fake snow and interactive displays honoring the Dodgers World Championship and celebrating the holidays."

RELATED: World Series 2020: Dodgers announce delay of official public celebration due to coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Fans in Culver City watching the Dodgers win the World Series were ecstatic after the end of Game 6.



During the event, guests must stay in their vehicles at all times, not exceed a driving speed of more than 5 MPH and wear a face covering if their vehicle's windows are rolled down.

Tickets start at $55 per vehicle and go on sale Tuesday. They must be purchased in advance from the Dodgers' website.

The festival will be open every night from Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve from 5-11pm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countyholidayeventslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in OC
Vin Scully to narrate Dodgers World Series documentary
5 members of Dodgers organization test positive for COVID
Could small sports gatherings be contributing to rise in LA County COVID cases?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Angry OC residents demand that COVID closures be lifted
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
LA County officials to ponder curfew amid COVID surge
8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications filed in LA
Every SoCal county is in the purple tier - now what?
Wreaths Across America to go on at Arlington despite pandemic
Sen. Grassley of Iowa tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
COVID-19 testing begins at LAX amid expanded testing
24-year-old woman, unborn baby killed in Wilmington shooting
CA lawmakers reportedly travel to Hawaii despite advisory
UCLA agrees to $73M settlement over alleged abuse by doctor
Dolly Parton helped fund COVID-19 vaccine research
More TOP STORIES News