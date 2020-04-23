Sports

Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at his home and is 'resting comfortably,' Dodgers say

"I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding," the broadcast legend said wryly.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Legendary retired Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully remained hospitalized Thursday while recuperating from injuries suffered in a fall at his home, the team said.

According to the Dodgers, the 92-year-old Scully fell at his home on Tuesday afternoon.

"He is hospitalized and resting comfortably,'' the team said in a statement.

Coronavirus: Dodgers game day staff to collectively receive $1.3 million during COVID-19 shutdown
EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles Dodgers are committing to paying game day workers during the coronavirus pandemic.


The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

In a statement released by the Dodgers, Scully said, "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding. I never liked it."

Scully spent 67 seasons as the Dodgers' broadcaster, retiring after the 2016 season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelesbaseballlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County opens COVID-19 testing for first responders
Two-thirds of seriously ill COVID-19 patients didn't have fever, study finds
Immigration nightmare for family caught in Trump policy shift
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of COVID-19
1st COVID-19 death in US was seemingly healthy woman, family says
LA County urges residents to avoid the beach during heat wave
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
Show More
Coronavirus: DeVos excludes DACA recipients, foreign students from grants
Woman accused of spitting on person after physical distancing dispute
Pandemic: LA food bank, Teamsters host drive-thru for truckers
Loyola Project for the Innocent helps free woman from Chino prison
NFL Draft is a virtual unknown for Rams, Chargers
More TOP STORIES News