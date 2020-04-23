Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at his home and is 'resting comfortably,' Dodgers say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6122588" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Los Angeles Dodgers are committing to paying game day workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vin Scully took a fall in his home on Tuesday afternoon. He is hospitalized and is resting comfortably.



Vin says, “I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it.” — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 23, 2020

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Legendary retired Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully remained hospitalized Thursday while recuperating from injuries suffered in a fall at his home, the team said.According to the Dodgers, the 92-year-old Scully fell at his home on Tuesday afternoon."He is hospitalized and resting comfortably,'' the team said in a statement.The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.In a statement released by the Dodgers, Scully said, "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding. I never liked it."Scully spent 67 seasons as the Dodgers' broadcaster, retiring after the 2016 season.