LOS ANGELES DODGERS

Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 1 preview

Clayton Kershaw and Christian Yelich speak to the media ahead of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

STARTING PITCHERS
Three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will face off against Gio Gonzalez, who has not pitched since the last day of the regular season. Gonzalez was acquired in a post-trading deadline from the Washington Nationals.

MATCH-UPS
It's Kershaw against Christian Yelich, who is the favorite to win the NL MVP title. The Westlake High School alum has done well against Kershaw in the past.

THINGS TO LOOK OUT FOR
There will be a lineup change for the Dodgers due to the left-handed starting pitcher for the Brewers. Matt Kemp, Brian Dozier and David Freese are expected to see more playing time, while Yasiel Puig and Joc Peterson will supply bench support.

Ultimately, the series could boil down to who does better, the Dodgers starting pitching or the Brewers bullpen.

"We know we're not going to get a ton of opportunities" against Kershaw and Dodgers starting pitching, outfielder Ryan Braun said. "So we've talked about the importance of cashing in on the opportunities we do get."

"If they go bullpen game, like they did against the Rockies, it's a seven-game set," Dodgers infielder Max Muncy said. "It's more games you're putting stress on the bullpen."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
