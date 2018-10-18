SPORTS

Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLCS Game 6 preview

Game 6 of the National League Championship Series - just like Game 2 - will feature a battle of left-handers Hyun-Jin Ryu for the Dodgers and Wade Miley for the Brewers. (AP Photos/Ben Margot/Gene J. Puskar)

By ABC7.com staff
MILWAUKEE (KABC) --
The Dodgers face the Brewers in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, Friday night at Miller Park in Milwaukee at 5:39 p.m.

STARTING PITCHERS:
Fans might be feeling some deja vu as the same two lefties who faced off in Game 2 are starting again in Game 6 - Hyun Jin Ryu for the Dodgers and Wade Miley for the Brewers.

The Brewers actually had Miley start Game 5 - but stay in for only one batter before he was pulled. That was apparently Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell's plan from the start - to have the Dodgers set a lineup based on Miley and then move him back to Game 6.

MATCHUPS:
Miley went 5-2 this season with a 2.57 ERA, was 0-0 in the postseason and has not given up a run in 10 and a third innings.

Ryu went 7-3 this season with a 1.97 ERA and was 1-0 in this postseason with a 1.59 ERA.

The Brewers starting pitchers have allowed 2 runs in 14 innings. The Dodgers' starting pitching has allowed 12 runs in 26 and a third innings.


The Dodgers have scored 15 runs in 34 innings against Milwaukee's bullpen

The Dodgers were 2-for-20 with runners in scoring position in games 1-4, and 4-for 13 with RISP in Game 5.

THINGS TO LOOK OUT FOR:
The NLCS could be at stake in Game 6. The Dodgers enter the best-of-seven series up 3-2. One more win and they head to their second consecutive World Series appearance.

If the Brewers win, they will force a Game 7 on Saturday in Milwaukee.

The Dodgers are 5-1 in series when they own a 3-2 lead. Their only loss came in the 1952 World Series against the Yankees. Teams with a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven NLCS have a 15-6 series record.

The winner of the NLCS will face the winner of the Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros matchup in the American League Championship Series.

