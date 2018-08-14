Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, Giants' Nick Hundley ejected after scuffle

Puig swatted his bat in frustration after fouling off a pitch from Tony Watson, and Hundley said something to the Dodgers slugger while still in his crouch. Puig turned around and walked toward Hundley, the catcher stood up, and they stood face to face and argued for a moment before Puig shoved Hundley twice.
"When I missed the pitch, I knew I thought it was the best pitch that Watson was gonna throw me," Puig said through an interpreter. "So I was a little upset, and [Hundley] told me to stop complaining, get back into the box. And when I got in his face, he told me to also get out of his face. So that's when I got upset."
That brought players out of the benches and bullpens. Puig and Hundley were momentarily separated, but Puig ducked around teammates, coaches and manager Dave Roberts before reaching back to hit Hundley. He smacked Hundley with an open hand across the front of his catcher's mask.
The players were then separated again for good. After discussions with both managers, the umpires ejected both Puig and Hundley.
"I think that we all know Yasiel and how emotional he is, and how animated he can get," Roberts said. "But hitters say things when they're frustrated when they miss a pitch, and it was clearly not directed at the pitcher or at the catcher."
Puig was replaced at the plate by Austin Barnes, who inherited a 1-2 count and then struck out. Buster Posey, who had been playing first base, replaced Hundley behind the plate and Brandon Belt came off the bench to take over at first base. The Giants won the game 2-1.
It was the fourth career ejection for Puig, who had also got into a skirmish with Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in 2014.
"It doesn't happen with other teams, and it doesn't seem to happen when we're in San Francisco," Puig said. "It usually seems to happen when we're here. And I'm not gonna let them act like that in our house."
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
