East LA Classic: Garfield shuts out Roosevelt as high schools clash in big game

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- One of the biggest sports rivalries in Los Angeles took place Friday night, as football teams from Garfield High School and Roosevelt High School played in the annual East L.A. Classic.This year, Garfield picked up the win, shutting out Roosevelt 25-0.The football rivals have battled each other since 1925. The Garfield Bulldogs from East Los Angeles and the Roosevelt Rough Riders from Boyle Heights both have deep roots in the community. Both schools were two of the first established in East L.A., meaning their rivalry dates back nearly a century."The epitome of Los Angeles is this high school rivalry," said Roosevelt alumni Jody Adewale.Roughly 25,000 fans, players and alumni attend the East L.A. Classic each year. For both schools, it's their homecoming game, which increases the pressure for both teams to win."People are waiting for this game for the entire year, so it's a good time," Garfield alumni Jorge Caridad said.Alumni and fans from many generation filled the stands on Friday, coming together for at least one night."This is like the opportunity of once a year when everybody comes together to celebrate our schools," said Roosevelt alumni Miriam Hernandez."This game means everything. It's about being part of something so special. I graduated two years ago and I feel so alive coming here," said Garfield alumni Ariana Carillo-Cortez.