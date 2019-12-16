Sports

El Monte High School football team gets hero's welcome after winning state football championship

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- The El Monte High School football team received a hero's welcome as they returned home after winning the CIF State Division 5-AA championship on Saturday.

Parents, students and fans packed the school to welcome players home.

Their bus even got a police escort.

El Monte had to travel more than 700 miles to take on Crescent City's Del Norte High.

El Monte delivered a resounding 32-7 win to finish their season 16-0 and bring home their first state title.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsel montelos angeles countyhigh schoolfootballhigh school football
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community reels from on-duty death of search and rescue crew member
SoCal braces for wind chills, plummeting temperatures
Kaiser mental health workers strike across California
San Pedro crash: Woman hurt after car goes off cliff, bursts into flames
Anti-impeachment protesters clash with Rep. Adam Schiff at Glendale event
Pixar's 'Wind' is metaphor for immigration, Korean family's fear and hope
Video shows NC officer slamming, dragging middle school student
Show More
Tenant group files suit against developer of Hollywood project
1 dead after 6-car crash closes lanes on westbound 210 fwy in Duarte
Military investigates students' suspected 'white power' gesture
Shadow Hills house fire sends 2 people to hospital
Cowboys rake in commanding 44-21 victory against LA Rams
More TOP STORIES News