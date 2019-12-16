El Monte High School football team gets hero's welcome after winning state football championship

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- The El Monte High School football team received a hero's welcome as they returned home after winning the CIF State Division 5-AA championship on Saturday.Parents, students and fans packed the school to welcome players home.Their bus even got a police escort.El Monte had to travel more than 700 miles to take on Crescent City's Del Norte High.El Monte delivered a resounding 32-7 win to finish their season 16-0 and bring home their first state title.