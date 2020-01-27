kobe bryant

ESPN to re-air Kobe Bryant's final NBA game Monday night in memory of late basketball legend

ESPN will re-air the final NBA game of Kobe Bryant's career Monday evening in memory of the late basketball legend.

In that April 13, 2016, game at the Staples Center against the Utah Jazz, Bryant scored 60 points.

Bryant's game will air on ESPN Monday, Jan. 27, at 9 p.m. ET. The previously scheduled Big Monday matchup between Kansas and Oklahoma State will move to ESPN2.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died Sunday morning after their helicopter went down about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The five-time NBA champion spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and was the league's No. 3 all-time scorer and remained there until Lakers forward LeBron James passed him on Saturday. Bryant was the league MVP in 2008, captured two scoring titles and earned 12 selections to the NBA's All-Defensive teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles lakerskobe bryantnbaespn
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
A look back at Kobe Bryant's astonishing last game
KOBE BRYANT
Kobe Bryant: Crash investigation continues as LA mourns
Kobe Bryant never stopped trying to inspire
New Mid-City mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: Remembrances and reaction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant: Crash investigation continues as LA mourns
Calabasas helicopter crash: What we know about the victims
'Kobe just meant the world to me'
New Mid-City mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
Kobe Bryant's last interview with ABC7
Thousands gather to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
LA landmarks light up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant
Show More
Stars arrive for Oscar nominee luncheon: WATCH LIVE
Michelle Obama wins Grammy Award for 'Best Spoken Word Album'
2 OC coaches also killed in Calabasas helicopter crash
2 LAPD officers injured after crash in South LA
Newport Beach residents hold vigil near Kobe Bryant's home
More TOP STORIES News