Sports

Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child as Cubs face off against Astros in Houston

HOUSTON -- Astros fans are reacting after a child was struck by a line drive at Minute Maid Park.

The foul ball hit by Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr., appears to have gone just beyond the net, striking the child in the stands.



Astros players appeared shaken after the incident, and a teary Almora was consoled on the field by Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

One Astros fan said on Twitter the child was rushed out of the ballpark.

The condition of the child was not immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshouston astrosbaseballchild injuredu.s. & worldchicago cubs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News