Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor in San Clemente, authorities say

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 28-year-old son was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stabbing his neighbor in San Clemente, authorities confirmed Friday.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was booked Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. He was released on bond the same day.

According to authorities, deputies responded about 10 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a stabbing and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Kareem, Magic speak out on George Floyd death, protests
Laker great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offered his hopes for improved race relations in America during an interview with ESPN.


The victim, whose age was not released, transported himself to a hospital with multiple injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff's spokesperson said.

The investigation is ongoing.
