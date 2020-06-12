Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor in San Clemente, authorities say

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was booked Wednesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. He was released on bond the same day.
According to authorities, deputies responded about 10 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a stabbing and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The victim, whose age was not released, transported himself to a hospital with multiple injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff's spokesperson said.
The investigation is ongoing.