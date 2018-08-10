SPORTS
espn

Kenley Jansen expected to miss about a month with irregular heartbeat

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansenis expected to miss about a month with an irregular heartbeat, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Jansen was taken to the hospital with the issue before Thursday's game at Colorado.

Manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers' 8-5 victory that Jansen was at the team hotel earlier in the day and didn't feel right. Jansen called the trainer and was taken to the hospital.

Jansen has dealt with an irregular heartbeat in the past. Roberts said the right-hander will visit his cardiologist in Los Angeles.Roberts said the right-hander had his medication with him on the trip.

Roberts didn't know whether the team would make a roster move in Jansen's absence. Los Angeles plays three more games at Coors Field before returning home.

The Dodgers used Scott Alexander to close the ninth Thursday. Jansen is tied for the NL lead with 32 saves this season.

Jansen spent a month on the disabled list during the 2011 season because of blood-thinning medication he was taking to treat an irregular heartbeat. In 2012, he was out again after suffering an irregular heartbeat during an Aug. 27 appearance in Colorado. He underwent a procedure on his heart on Oct. 23, 2012, to return it to normal rhythm.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlblos angeles dodgerskenley jansen
