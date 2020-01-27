Sports

Kobe Bryant was proud of the basketball player Gianna had become

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna shared their love of basketball, and in a recent interview, Bryant said he was proud of the basketball player Gianna had become.

He frequently called his daughter, "My Gigi."

Last week, Bryant was at an event at Banc of California Stadium, where he talked about family. He was so proud to be the father of four daughters.

He added that Gianna was working on her fade-away jumper, and he had helped her improve her style.


