Kobe Bryant's jersey from 2008 Finals on display at Smithsonian's African American History museum

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6949208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A new well dedicated to the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant is now providing water to a tiny village in Uganda.

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- Kobe Bryant's jersey from Game 5 of the 2008 NBA Finals is now on display at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.Bryant was voted the league's Most Valuable Player for the 2007-2008 season.The Lakers ended up losing in the finals to the Celtics in six games in 2008, but L.A. came back to win it all the following season, beating the Orlando Magic in five games.Bryant won his final championship, his fifth, against the Celtics in 2010.Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, also helped to build the museum with a $1 million donation from their foundation.Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26. The tragedy left millions around the world in mourning.