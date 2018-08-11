LA Chargers lose to AZ Cardinals 24-17 in preseason game

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 in the first preseason game on Saturday.Cardale Jones got the start under center for the Chargers in the first quarter, but they opened with a three-and-out. Cardinals' Christian Kirk found some open field and broke loose for a 40-yard gain before the turf monster made the tackle.Chase Edmonds fought for every inch and crossed the goal line for a 7-0 lead. Not long after, Caleb Sturgis split the uprights from 45 yards out, leaving the Cardinals to lead 7-3 after only 15 minutes.In the final 15, the Chargers converted the turnovers to points. Detrez Newsome went in from 6 yards out, leaving 17-14 Chargers with a touchdown from Shawne Merriman.The Cardinals, however, answered quickly with a 14-yard touchdown, and it's 21-17 Arizona.Not long after, the Cardinals got a field goal and ended the game with a 24-17 lead.Saturday was the first time in four years the two teams played against each other.