SPORTS

World Cup 2018: Fans ecstatic over Mexico win against Germany at LA watch party

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexico vs Germany: It was one of the most anticipated World Cup matchups, and local fans were up early to show their support on Sunday.

By
KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Mexico vs Germany: It was one of the most anticipated World Cup matchups, and local fans were up early to show their support on Sunday.

Excited crowds gathered at Oaxacan restaurant Guelaguetza in Koreatown, where supporters watched the big game since the kickoff at 8 a.m.

The popular spot opened its doors first thing in the morning to screen the match, which took place in Moscow. The restaurant plans to host an event for each one of Mexico's matches.

Ecstatic fans, many dressed in bright green Mexico jerseys and sombreros, cheered and jumped for joy when Mexico beat defending champion Germany 1-0.

EMBED More News Videos

Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup, falling to Mexico 1-0 Sunday.



The two teams are very familiar with one another. Germany and Mexico had gone head-to-head 11 times before. This year, Mexico has something to prove. The previous time the teams met, Germany won 4-1 in the FIFA Confederations Cup last June.

Other games to watch on Sunday are Costa Rica vs Serbia and Brazil vs Switzerland.

Watch Jade Hernandez's full report in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsWorld CupsoccerFIFAmexicogermanyfifa world cup
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
LAFC's Laurent Ciman not 'fully focused' for derby draw with LA Galaxy - Bob Bradley
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
More Sports
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News