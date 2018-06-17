KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Mexico vs Germany: It was one of the most anticipated World Cup matchups, and local fans were up early to show their support on Sunday.
Excited crowds gathered at Oaxacan restaurant Guelaguetza in Koreatown, where supporters watched the big game since the kickoff at 8 a.m.
The popular spot opened its doors first thing in the morning to screen the match, which took place in Moscow. The restaurant plans to host an event for each one of Mexico's matches.
Ecstatic fans, many dressed in bright green Mexico jerseys and sombreros, cheered and jumped for joy when Mexico beat defending champion Germany 1-0.
The two teams are very familiar with one another. Germany and Mexico had gone head-to-head 11 times before. This year, Mexico has something to prove. The previous time the teams met, Germany won 4-1 in the FIFA Confederations Cup last June.
Other games to watch on Sunday are Costa Rica vs Serbia and Brazil vs Switzerland.
Watch Jade Hernandez's full report in the video above.