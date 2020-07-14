Sports

Lakers, Dodgers and Rams among 11 LA sports teams to form 'The Alliance'

Executives for the eleven teams gathered via Zoom to make the announcement on Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 11 professional sports organizations in the Los Angeles area putting any and all rivalries aside to form an unprecedented partnership called "The ALLIANCE."

Executives for the eleven teams gathered via Zoom to make the announcement on Tuesday.

After the recent nationwide protests against racial inequality, they wanted to do something.

They've made a five-year commitment to increase sports and structured play programs for young people in communities of color.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles countylos angeleslos angeles angelslos angeles ramslos angeles clipperslos angeles lakerslos angeles galaxylos angeles kingslos angeles chargerslos angeles sparksanaheim duckslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death
Soldier from Chino killed, dismembered while on camping trip
Garcetti warns LA is on the verge of shutting down again
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Justice Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection
1st COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Trump signs bill, executive order rebuking China
Show More
Gov. Newsom orders new statewide closures
Why you won't be getting change back at some stores
Black, Latino communities come together for unity march in LA
Santa Ana school campuses will stay closed to start school year
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
More TOP STORIES News