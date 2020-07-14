Lakers, Dodgers and Rams among 11 LA sports teams to form 'The Alliance'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 11 professional sports organizations in the Los Angeles area putting any and all rivalries aside to form an unprecedented partnership called "The ALLIANCE."
Executives for the eleven teams gathered via Zoom to make the announcement on Tuesday.
After the recent nationwide protests against racial inequality, they wanted to do something.
They've made a five-year commitment to increase sports and structured play programs for young people in communities of color.
