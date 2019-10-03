Lakers focus clamping down on defense in training camp

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- If defense wins championships, then the Los Angeles Lakers know it will be more than LeBron James and Anthony Davis that will take them to the NBA Finals."I've seen Avery (Bradley) play defense from afar, but to see him get after it everyday is pretty special," said Davis.Bradley is in his 10th NBA season.Bradley said coming into the season healthy, playing good defense is a talent he can bring to the team.Head Coach Frank Vogel said getting a new collection of players to mesh together won't happen overnight."This stuff doesn't typically happen overnight, but I'm going to try and get it to happen overnight," Vogel said."We have got the same goal," Davis said. "You want it to happen so quickly, but we know it's going to be a process."The Lakers will open the preseason Saturday in the Golden State Warriors' new arena. Vogel hasn't said how much the veterans will play.But don't be surprised if the NBA becomes like NFL in terms of resting starters in the preseason soon."I hope so," said Vogel. "I think they made a wise decision a couple years back to reduce it from eight preseason games to six. Potentially it could go down even further to four."