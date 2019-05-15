Lakers land 4th pick in NBA draft

The Los Angeles Lakers lucked out in the NBA draft, getting the No. 4 pick in Tuesday's lottery when they were expected to be much lower.The Lakers had only a 2% chance of landing the top pick. Statistically they were expected to land outside the top 10, so hitting that fourth spot was a positive development following a turbulent season.The New Orleans Pelicans received the No. 1 pick.Duke star Zion Williamson has been widely expected to go to whichever team gets the first pick in the draft. If New Orleans takes him as expected, it would likely impact their situation with star Anthony Davis, who has been seeking a trade to Los Angeles.