Lamar Jackson, Ravens dominate in 45-6 win over the Rams in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley runs against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGLLES (KABC) -- Lamar Jackson threw for five touchdowns and ran for 95 yards as the surging Baltimore Ravens dominated the Rams in a 45-6 win in Los Angeles on Monday.Jackson was so effective that he didn't need to play most of the fourth quarter after running up the score to 42-6 by early in the fourth quarter at the Coliseum.As Jackson dominated on offense, the Ravens defense was equally effective containing Jared Goff and Todd Gurley. The defensive performance was punctuated with a fourth-quarter interception by Marcus Peters, the cornerback that the Rams traded away earlier in the season around the time they acquired Jalen Ramsey.Jackson became the first player in NFL history to have five passing touchdowns in his debut on Monday Night Football. He also is now the first to have 3,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in his first two seasons.By the time he sat down in the fourth quarter, he had accumulated a passer rating of 139.4 on 15/20 throwing for 169 yards.The win moves the Ravens to 9-2, while the Rams drop to 6-5. Los Angeles remains in the hunt for a postseason berth, but those hopes continue to look more and more dim.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.