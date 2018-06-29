SPORTS

LeBron James becomes free agent

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people familiar with the decision say LeBron James has told the Cleveland Cavaliers he is declining his $35.6 million contract option for next season and is a free agent. (KABC)

CLEVELAND --
LeBron James made the first move. Decision 3.0 is officially under way.

James told the Cleveland Cavaliers that he is not exercising his $35.6 million contract option for next season and will hit the free-agent market, two people familiar with the decision told the Associated Press.

James had until 11:59 p.m. to express his intentions to the Cavs and his agent Rich Paul informed the team Friday morning, said the people who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the sides are not publicly commenting on moves ahead of free agency opening Sunday.

RELATED: How the Lakers can land LeBron, Kawhi and Paul George

EMBED More News Videos

LeBron James speaks about his upcoming free agency, billboards put up by a super fan and why there is interest in him coming to the Lakers.



The three-time champion is now the most coveted prize in an NBA free-agent class that includes All-Stars Paul George and Chris Paul. Teams can begin negotiation with free agents at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

The decision to decline the option for 2018-19 was expected by James because it gives him more options, which includes him re-signing with the Cavs, who can offer him a five-year, $209 million contract. James can also sign a short-term deal with Cleveland, something he has done each year since returning in 2014.

But there are other teams in the mix for the 33-year-old - and the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be at the top of the list.

With the ability to sign two maximum-contract players, the Lakers can build a "Super Team" with James if they are able to also land George or work out a trade with San Antonio for Kawhi Leonard.

James already has some shallow roots on the West Coast with two homes in the Los Angeles area and a film production company.

The chance to join one of the league's most iconic franchises has an appeal to James, who just completed his 15th season and said following this year's Finals that he remains in "championship mode."

Philadelphia and Houston are also believed to covet the four-time league MVP, who just played in his eighth straight Finals.

James will factor family - he has three children, and his oldest son is a rising hoops star - into the choice of where he plays next.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslebron jamesCleveland CavaliersNBAbasketball
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mike Trout gets cortisone shot, remains day-to-day with wrist injury
No setbacks in throwing for Shohei Ohtani, Mike Scioscia says
Lance Lynn stops bleeding for Yankees by blanking White Sox
With bat and glove, Simmons leads Angels past Tigers 6-2
Turner to make season debut for Tigers at Angels
More Sports
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News