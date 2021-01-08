Sports

Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has died, the team announced Friday. He was 93.

Lasorda, who spent seven decades in the Dodgers organization, died Thursday evening after suffering a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home, according to a statement.

He is survived by his wife Jo, daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily Tess.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
