LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has died, the team announced Friday. He was 93.
Lasorda, who spent seven decades in the Dodgers organization, died Thursday evening after suffering a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home, according to a statement.
He is survived by his wife Jo, daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily Tess.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Tommy Lasorda, Hall of Fame Dodgers manager, dies at 93
