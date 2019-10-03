Metro offering free bus rides to Dodger Stadium during postseason

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The National League Division Series starts Thursday, and Metro is making it easier for fans to get to Dodger Stadium during the playoffs.
The Dodgers have home field advantage and will host the Washington Nationals, with first pitch at 5:37 p.m.
On game days, Metro will offer free bus rides to Chavez Ravine from Union Station and Harbor Gateway Transit Center.
Service from Union Station starts 90 minutes before the games, and service from Harbor Gateway starts two hours before first pitch.
The Dodgers are primed for yet another run at an ever-elusive championship after being crowned division champions for the seventh consecutive year.
