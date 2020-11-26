Sports

Michael Jordan donates $2M in proceeds from 'The Last Dance' to Feeding America

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Michael Jordan. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHICAGO -- Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to the charity Feeding America.

The charity announced on Twitter that the donation would be coming from proceeds from "The Last Dance" documentary, which chronicles Jordan's playing career with the Bulls, including the 1997-98 championship season, his last with the team.

In a statement on Feeding America's Twitter page, Jordan said, "In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks. I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America's hungry."

