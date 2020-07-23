Mike Tyson announces return to boxing ring with 8-round exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson is making a return to the boxing ring.The former undisputed heavyweight champion announced his comeback Thursday morning on Twitter.The 54-year-old hasn't fought in 15 years but is expected to fight Roy Jones Jr. in an 8-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 in California.The news comes as the California State Athletic Commission approved emergency regulations that allow professional boxing, mixed martial arts and other combat sports to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.The events will be held without live audiences and the regulations will require all combatants, training teams, judges and other event personnel to be tested before each fight.