New baseball and softball training center opens in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Inglewood and the Inglewood Baseball Fund unveiled a brand new baseball and softball training center at Darby Park Thursday.
Inglewood Baseball Fund founder Erikk Aldridge grew up a few blocks from Darby Park, and he says this is his way of giving back.
"It can be very discouraging if you're playing on a surface where it's bumpy or filled with rocks," he said. "With this facility, I think kids here in this community and surrounding communities have every opportunity to succeed in sports."
Watch the video above for Ashley Mackey's report.
