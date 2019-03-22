Sports

No. 13 UC Irvine upsets No. 4 Kansas State in first round of NCAA tournament

UC Irvine guard Robert Cartwright (3) and forward Jonathan Galloway (5) celebrate against Kansas State.

The No. 13 seed UC Irvine men's basketball team upset No. 4 Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA tournament by a score of 70-64.

The Big West winners were the only team from Southern California to qualify for the tournament.

The leading scorers for the Anteaters were Max Hazzard and Evan Leonard. Each scored 19 points.

The win is the school's first in the tournament.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Related topics:
sportsirvineorange countyuc irvinebasketball
