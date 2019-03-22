No. 13 UC Irvine upsets No. 4 Kansas State in first round of NCAA tournament

The No. 13 seed UC Irvine men's basketball team upset No. 4 Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA tournament by a score of 70-64.The Big West winners were the only team from Southern California to qualify for the tournament.The leading scorers for the Anteaters were Max Hazzard and Evan Leonard. Each scored 19 points.The win is the school's first in the tournament.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.