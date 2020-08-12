Sports

'Kobe Bryant Day': Orange County supervisors dedicate 8/24 to the late Lakers great

Orange County supervisors on Tuesday voted to declare Aug. 24 as Kobe Bryant Day.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Orange County supervisors on Tuesday voted to declare Aug. 24 as Kobe Bryant Day.

Bryant was born on Aug. 23. He also wore the numbers 8 and 24 in his playing days, said Orange County Board Chairwoman Michelle Steel, explaining why she settled on Aug. 24 as the date to honor the former Lakers great who died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter and seven others.

Steel said Bryant, who lived in Newport Beach, was a "treasured member of our community,'' who "inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up.''

Supervisor Don Wagner, in an apparent reference to Bryant's 2003 sexual assault civil case in Colorado, which Bryant ultimately settled, said the former NBA star had his ups and downs in his lifetime.

"Kobe Bryant's life, like each one of us who ever lived, presents moments to celebrate and to condemn,'' Wagner said. "Kobe, like all of us, faced challenges, challenges of his own making and challenges thrown at him by life, that he overcome. Today, we celebrate the effort in overcoming those challenges.''

Wagner added, that, "if the bad in any life were to forever disqualify'' then no one would be able to celebrate "the good.''

"So we strike a balance, and on balance here the good recognized in the resolution brought here is worth celebrating,'' Wagner said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsorange countykobe bryant
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Watch Kamala Harris in 2016 debate for Senate seat
Mosquito season: 'Ankle-biter' insects sparking complaints in LA
Noah Cuatro: Parents face charges in court
California judge rules Uber, Lyft drivers are employees
SoCal woman receives liver transplant from surprising donor
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
Show More
LAUSD board approves distance learning deal
OC child recovering from West Nile virus
Pac-12 postpones fall football season amid COVID concerns
Certain masks may be worse than no mask at all, preliminary Duke study finds
Salmonella outbreak: Onions sold at Ralphs, Trader Joe's recalled
More TOP STORIES News