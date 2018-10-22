SPORTS

Pink's Hot Dogs turns Dodger Blue as team heads into World Series

A handpainted logo saying "Go Dodgers" is on the side of the Pink's Hot Dogs building. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Pink's Hot Dogs is turning Dodger Blue as the team heads to Boston to face off against the Red Sox for the World Series.

The popular hot dog stand shared Instagram stories showing the iconic pink building being painted blue. Everything from the front of the business to the curbs along the building and the long walkway were christened blue.

A "Go Dodgers!" logo was also hand-painted on the side of the building.

The first game of the World Series will be on Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. PST.
