Power outage interrupts game at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A power outage hit Dodger Stadium Monday night, interrupting the Dodgers-Brewers game for 23 minutes in the second inning.
There’s a power outage at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/UHByjtq35P— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 31, 2018
Milwaukee was up 1-0 when the lights went out. The game marked the home stadium debut of superstar acquisition Manny Machado.
The four-time All Star was traded to the Dodgers from the Baltimore Orioles on July 18 in a five-player deal.
The game was interrupted for 23 minutes before utility crews were able to restore power.
After a brief delay, #ITFDB again. pic.twitter.com/z1PSV2ztcb— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 31, 2018
Crews are responding to the power outage currently affecting @Dodgers Stadium. We will post updates as we receive them. Thank you for your patience Dodger fans.— LADWP (@LADWP) July 31, 2018
This wasn't the first time this year an infrastructure problem interrupted a Dodgers game. In the preseason earlier this year, a pipe under the stadium broke, flooding the field with raw sewage and putting a premature end to the Dodgers-Angels preseason matchup.