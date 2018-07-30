SPORTS

Power outage interrupts game at Dodger Stadium

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A power outage hit Dodger Stadium Monday night, interrupting the Dodgers-Brewers game for 23 minutes in the second inning.



Milwaukee was up 1-0 when the lights went out. The game marked the home stadium debut of superstar acquisition Manny Machado.

The four-time All Star was traded to the Dodgers from the Baltimore Orioles on July 18 in a five-player deal.

The game was interrupted for 23 minutes before utility crews were able to restore power.



The DWP tweeted: "Crews are responding to the power outage currently affecting @Dodgers Stadium. We will post updates as we receive them. Thank you for your patience Dodger fans."

This wasn't the first time this year an infrastructure problem interrupted a Dodgers game. In the preseason earlier this year, a pipe under the stadium broke, flooding the field with raw sewage and putting a premature end to the Dodgers-Angels preseason matchup.
