SPORTS
espn

Raiders All-Pro Khalil Mack facing $814,000 fine for holdout

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack continues his holdout and will not be in the team's camp on Friday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

By not showing up to camp before the Raiders' first preseason game on Friday against the Detroit Lions, Mack will be fined $814,000 per the collective bargaining agreement, Schefter reports.

Mack is entering the final season of his rookie contract that is set to pay him $13.8 million. He has stayed away from the team and new coach Jon Gruden throughout the offseason program and mandatory minicamp while awaiting a contract extension.

Mack is the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a 2015 first-team All-Pro at both defensive end and outside linebacker. He has 40.5 career sacks and 185.5 QB pressures.
Related Topics:
sportsespnfinenfloakland raidersholdoutkhalil mackraiders
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Dave Roberts: Holding out hope Kenley Jansen's heart issue not too serious
Taylor, Dozier homer in ninth as Dodgers beat Rockies 8-5
Rockies turn to Gray against visiting Dodgers
Angels take on A's in crucial tilt
More Sports
Top Stories
Holy Fire chars 10,236 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona area
Amber Alert canceled after 18-month-old taken from Arleta home
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for OC, IE due to Holy Fire
Billionaire who spearheaded 3 CA initiative will not fight court ruling
Southern California forecast Friday
3 male victims hospitalized following LA shooting
Nissan Kicks brings style to compact SUV segment
Show More
Puerto Rico: 1,400 died from Hurricane Maria but toll still at 64
Lake Elsinore restaurant remains open for firefighters
Woman caught smuggling heroin across US-Mexico border
Whittier police officer arrested for sexually abusing underage girls
Man arrested on suspicion of soliciting child prostitution in Riverside
More News