Raiders DE Khalil Mack to skip start of training camp

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack will not report to training camp when it opens Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Mack, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract that is set to pay him $13.8 million, has stayed away from the team and new coach Jon Gruden throughout the offseason program and mandatory minicamp while awaiting a contract extension.

"One of the big reasons I came here was to coach that man," Gruden said of Mack in June.

Mack, the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and 2015 first-team All-Pro at both defensive end and outside linebacker, has 40 1/2 career sacks and 185 1/2 QB pressures.
