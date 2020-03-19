Rams-ABC7 to host virtual telethon to benefit United Way's pandemic relief fund

The Rams' telethon, in partnership with ABC7, will benefit the United Way of Greater Los Angeles' pandemic relief fund.
Goff and Whitworth are donating a combined $500,000 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to finance the meals, according to a joint statement released Thursday.
United Way LA creates a Pandemic Relief Fund to support most vulnerable populations
"There are so many people in need right now and we want to do everything we can to help our Los Angeles community," Goff said.
The fundraiser is scheduled to be held March 24 from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. More details about the event are expected to be released in the following days.
"We're here to wrap our arms around our hurting neighbors," Whitworth said, "let them know that they aren't forgotten, and that we are here for them."