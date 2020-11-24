Sports

Rams vs. Buccaneers: Goff outguns Brady as LA beats Tampa Bay 27-24

By ABC7.com staff

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass as offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs blocks Los Angeles Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KABC) -- Jared Goff outgunned Tom Brady and the Rams defense intercepted him twice as Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Monday Night Football.

Goff threw 51 passes, completing 39 of them for 376 yards and three touchdowns. He also gave up two interceptions.

The win advanced Los Angeles (7-3) to the top of the NFC West, along with the Seattle Seahawks.

It also broke Brady's 19-year streak of dominating the Rams.

Brady, through the course of his career with the New England Patriots, had beaten the Rams in five of their previous six meetings, including two Super Bowl victories. The last and only time Brady had lost to the Rams was in his first season as a starter in 2001. At the time, Jared Goff was just 7 years old.

The victory was sealed with Brady's second interception of the night. He targeted a deep pass at a sprinting Cameron Brate but it was overthrown and picked off easily by Rams safety Jordan Fuller with 1:49 left.

The Rams then held on until being forced to punt in the waning seconds, but the Buccaneers were unable to capitalize on the kick.

Brady threw for just 216 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked twice.
