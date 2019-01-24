SPORTS

Rams coach Sean McVay marks 33rd birthday as team prepares for Super Bowl LIII

EMBED </>More Videos

Rams coach Sean McVay, who turned 33 on Thursday, is seeking to become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't much for birthdays.

So when he turned 33 on Thursday, he said the best part for him was just the fact that he was working.

That means, of course, his team is still in the NFL postseason and heading to the Super Bowl when every other team but one is already relaxing in the offseason.

"I've never really been a big birthday guy," McVay said. "I think to be able to be practicing now is a blessing. To be working with our players, our coaches, it means we made it to the final step and we gotta finish."

The Rams will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

McVay said this week for the Rams is about not just practicing, but also taking care of distractions like requests for tickets. That way, when they get to Atlanta next week, it will be all business.

McVay played high school football in Georgia and said he'll have the chance to get together with some old friends.

"It is unique that it is in Atlanta," he said. "We're going to try to win a football game and then there will be some people who are very special to me and my family who will get the chance to not travel too far to be there as well."

McVay will be the youngest coach to lead a team to the Super Bowl and is seeking, of course, to also become the youngest to win one.

He'll be facing 66-year-old Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who is seeking to become the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl, and 41-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who will be the oldest quarterback to start in the NFL championship.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsSuper Bowl 53Super Bowlnfl
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Free-agent OF A.J. Pollock heading to Dodgers
LeBron, Giannis to be captains of NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 17
Adding A.J. Pollock, not Bryce Harper, sign of the times for Dodgers
USC early enrollee Bru McCoy enters NCAA transfer portal
More Sports
Top Stories
101 reopens in Lincoln Heights after man on freeway sign climbs down
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in La Habra
Senate rejects Democratic, GOP plans for reopening government
Distracted driver kills pedestrian near MacArthur Park, police say
LA charter school teachers remain on strike
Jay-Z, Meek Mill join effort pushing for justice reform
Anaheim unveils FRAN, an app-based electric vehicle system
Hesperia school janitor arrested on molestation charges
Show More
Official: Asylum seekers to wait in Mexico as soon as Friday
Man arrested after child accidentally shoots mom with shotgun
Disneyland changing park infrastructure to prep for 'Star Wars' land
Super Bowl 2019 will have male cheerleaders for first time ever
San Bernardino police ask for help in finding sexual assault suspect
More News