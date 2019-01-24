Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't much for birthdays.So when he turned 33 on Thursday, he said the best part for him was just the fact that he was working.That means, of course, his team is still in the NFL postseason and heading to the Super Bowl when every other team but one is already relaxing in the offseason."I've never really been a big birthday guy," McVay said. "I think to be able to be practicing now is a blessing. To be working with our players, our coaches, it means we made it to the final step and we gotta finish."The Rams will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.McVay said this week for the Rams is about not just practicing, but also taking care of distractions like requests for tickets. That way, when they get to Atlanta next week, it will be all business.McVay played high school football in Georgia and said he'll have the chance to get together with some old friends."It is unique that it is in Atlanta," he said. "We're going to try to win a football game and then there will be some people who are very special to me and my family who will get the chance to not travel too far to be there as well."McVay will be the youngest coach to lead a team to the Super Bowl and is seeking, of course, to also become the youngest to win one.He'll be facing 66-year-old Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who is seeking to become the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl, and 41-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who will be the oldest quarterback to start in the NFL championship.