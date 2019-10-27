Sports

LA Rams secure 24-10 win against Cincinnati Bengals in London match-up

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is sacked by Rams defensive end Michael Brockers and defensive end Dante Fowler during the first half of an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 27 in London. (Tim Ireland)

LONDON (KABC) -- The road has been kind to the Los Angeles Rams, and that proved to be the case during their game abroad against the winless Cincinati Bengals, in which they came out on top 24-10.

Over 5,000 miles away from home in London, the Rams successfully defended their record at Wembley Stadium. They last played in London back in 2017, crushing the Arizona Cardinals, 33-0.

The Rams kept up a scoring momentum throughout the entire game, strengthened by a touchdown in the third quarter.
