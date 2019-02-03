EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5118990" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Call it Brady fatigue, but most Americans don't want to see him win a sixth ring.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5115709" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dave and Dale Spiller are preparing to throw an outrageous Super Bowl party in Calabasas.

Los Angeles Rams fans packed a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Atlanta, turning the cabin into a high-flying cheering squad.Cellphone video from a Spirit Airlines flight showed Rams fans excited and ready for the game as they chanted the team's popular trademark, "Whose house? Rams house!"At an Atlanta airport late Friday, it was clear L.A. is in the house. Flight after flight was arriving with passengers rocking their Rams gear, hoping to will their team to victory.Many fans said they've been waiting for this moment since the Rams were first in L.A. and said no price was too much for the experience to watch them play in the Super Bowl."Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," one fan said. "Season-ticket Ram holder, got picked in the lottery - my friend did - and got an opportunity to get the tickets... We're going to watch Brady go down."