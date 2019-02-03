SUPER BOWL 53

Rams fans pack flight to Atlanta, turn cabin into high-flying cheering squad

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles Rams fans packed a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Atlanta, turning the cabin into a high-flying cheering squad.

By
ATLANTA (KABC) --
Los Angeles Rams fans packed a Spirit Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Atlanta, turning the cabin into a high-flying cheering squad.

Cellphone video from a Spirit Airlines flight showed Rams fans excited and ready for the game as they chanted the team's popular trademark, "Whose house? Rams house!"

Poll: Most Americans want the LA Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
EMBED More News Videos

Call it Brady fatigue, but most Americans don't want to see him win a sixth ring.



At an Atlanta airport late Friday, it was clear L.A. is in the house. Flight after flight was arriving with passengers rocking their Rams gear, hoping to will their team to victory.

Many fans said they've been waiting for this moment since the Rams were first in L.A. and said no price was too much for the experience to watch them play in the Super Bowl.

MORE: Calabasas couple throwing outrageous Super Bowl bash
EMBED More News Videos

Dave and Dale Spiller are preparing to throw an outrageous Super Bowl party in Calabasas.



"Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," one fan said. "Season-ticket Ram holder, got picked in the lottery - my friend did - and got an opportunity to get the tickets... We're going to watch Brady go down."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsnflSuper Bowlsportsu.s. & worldSuper Bowl 53Los AngelesGeorgia
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL 53
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Lucky carb-loaded foods you should eat to help Rams win Super Bowl
Cardi B declines Super Bowl halftime opportunity to support Kaepernick
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
More Super Bowl 53
SPORTS
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Lucky carb-loaded foods you should eat to help Rams win Super Bowl
LeBron James sore after return Thursday, out against Warriors
Steve Kerr endorses Lakers fans' chants: 'They should want Klay'
More Sports
Top Stories
Super Bowl Sunday to see less heavy rain across SoCal
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
VIDEO: Rain-swollen Los Angeles River roars in Glendale
Lucky carb-loaded foods you should eat to help Rams win Super Bowl
VIDEO: Rain triggers flooding, freeway closure in Sun Valley
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Baby found safe after being left in SUV stolen in Marina del Rey
Ex-LAUSD Superintendent Michelle King dies at 57
Show More
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Court papers: Witness claims El Chapo had sex with minors
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
Evacuation orders lifted for Trabuco Creek residents in OC
Evacuation orders downgraded in Holy Fire burn areas
More News